Premier Calls for Condemnation of Violence Against Anti-Abortion Group

ROME - Premier Giorgia Meloni has urged opposition parties and the CGIL trade union to denounce the recent acts of violence against the Pro Vita and Famiglia association. This call follows an incident where protestors targeted the group's headquarters with bottles and flares during a march in Rome for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Police in riot gear were deployed to handle the situation. According to Philippines News Agency, the attack on the Pro Vita and Famiglia, an organization opposing abortion and same-sex parenting, contradicts the principles of combating violence against women. Meloni highlighted the inconsistency in using violence to fight for women's rights and questioned the selective condemnation of violence based on ideological alignment. He referenced the October 2021 attack on the CGIL's Rome headquarters by far-right militants, urging leaders from various political groups, including the Democratic Party and 5-Star Movement, to voice their stance against such acts of violence.