Prelates to pray ‘litany of gratitude’ amid pandemic recovery

MANILA: Catholic priests have been asked to recite a prayer for more than 10 days as the country slowly recovers from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement Thursday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) issued the “Litany of Gratitude after the Covid Pandemic,” to be prayed from Feb. 11 to Feb. 22 (Ash Wednesday).

The prayer will replace the Oratio Imperata Against Covid-19, an obligatory prayer issued by the CBCP during the height of the pandemic.

CBCP secretary general Msgr. Bernardo Pantin said the prayer was approved during the 125th Plenary Assembly on Jan. 30.

It will be prayed in all weekday and Sunday Masses.

In October last year, the CBCP urged the faithful to go back to attending in-person Masses while observing health protocols despite the easing of many Covid-19 restrictions.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) kept its highest form of alert against Covid-19, saying the illness still presents a global health emergenc

Source: Philippines News Agency