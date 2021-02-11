Prelates to mark ‘World Day of the Sick’ with healing Masses

Catholic bishops would celebrate healing Masses in churches and online for the commemoration of the World Day of the Sick on Thursday (Feb 11).

Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio, vice chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Health (CBCP-ECH), invited the sick to watch the Eucharistic celebrations on the internet.

“For those who cannot make it to come to the churches they will just follow via livestream and they can also have blessings,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cubao Bishop Honesto Ongtioco said churches have Masses and special prayers.

“We have masses and special prayers in the parishes. The National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes observing protocols for health and safety have every year masses and special prayers for the sick,” he added.

On the other hand, apostolic administrator of Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo will celebrate a Mass to mark the event at the National Shrine of Saint Michael and the Archangels, at 9 a.m. which would also be available online via live streaming.

The World Day of the Sick is celebrated every February 11 and coincides with the feast of the Our Lady of Lourdes, the patron saint of the bodily ills and sick people.