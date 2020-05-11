Prelate vows to follow protocols once churches reopen

The head of the Archdiocese of Manila on Monday reiterated his call for the reopening of churches under a general community quarantine (GCQ) as he assured the implementation of safety measures.

“What we are asking, once the general community quarantine (GCQ) is implemented, to let churches to open with the proper guidelines. We will follow, what is important is there will be religious services,” said Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo, in a radio interview.

He said they are ready to follow whatever the government will tell them to do as far as religious activities are concerned.

“If they will tell us it is under the local government unit (LGU), we will apply to the LGU,” he added.

Pabillo said he is also awaiting the response of the Department of Health (DOH) on the guidelines the archdiocese submitted on the protocols to be followed inside the church once it is allowed to open to the public.

“We are ready just allow us. The protocol is in their hands. Study it and tell us if we need to change something, and we will comply. We are asking is to allow religious activities since it is needed for the resilience of the people,” Pabillo said.

Considering that salons and other businesses are allowed to operate under the GCQ, Pabillo said people should likewise be allowed to go to church.

Last week, the Manila archdiocese issued guidelines to be followed once churches are allowed to open again.

Among the protocols to be followed are the mandatory wearing of face masks by churchgoers and the clergy, no holding of hands during the Our Father song, and no handshakes at the giving of peace.

Notices will also be placed in front of religious images telling people not to touch or wipe the images. Short prayers can be posted in front of the images to help the people pray in front of them.

Churches are also encouraged to hold Masses on weekdays because there will be lesser Masses on Sundays.

Source: Philippines News Agency