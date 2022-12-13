Predawn fire leaves 74 families homeless in Siargao

BUTUAN CITY: At least 52 houses were destroyed in a predawn fire Tuesday in the capital town of Dapa in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte.

The blaze also left around 74 families homeless in Barangay 13, as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the area continues to look into the incident.

“We are still determining the exact number of houses destroyed, the number of families affected, the cause of the fire incident, as well as the total cost in terms of damages,” a staff from the emergency hotline of BFP-Dapa said in a phone interview.

In a report, BFP-Dapa said it received a fire call at around 12:35 a.m. and immediately sent its duty personnel to the incident site.

“Neighboring fire stations from the towns of Gen. Luna, Del Carmen, San Benito, San Isidro, Burgos and Sta. Monica also responded and provided support,” it added.

The fire was put out around 3:30 a.m. with no casualties reported.

Meanwhile, 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II said they mobilized personnel to provide rice, canned goods, noodles, coffee, milk and clothing to the affected residents.

“We made coordination with the office of Mayor Elizabeth Matugas and Vice Mayor Gerry Abejo for the conduct of relief distribution for the victims,” Matugas said in a statement.

The affected families, who are temporarily sheltered at the town’s newly built public market, also received kitchen kits, sleeping mats, mineral water and relief packs from the municipality

Source: Philippines News Agency