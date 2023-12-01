Pre-exposure Prophylaxis Shows 99% Effectiveness in Preventing HIV

Manila - Recent developments in HIV prevention have highlighted the effectiveness of Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), with studies showing it can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV by 99 percent when used correctly. This breakthrough was discussed at the World AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) Day celebration, where Department of Health special advisor on HIV and infectious disease expert Dr. Edsel Salvana delivered a speech emphasizing the significant progress in HIV treatment and prevention.

According to Philippines News Agency, the diagnosis of HIV, which once was considered a terminal condition, has transformed dramatically over the past 40 years. He explained that while it takes around 8 to 10 years for HIV to progress to AIDS, effective treatment, if initiated early, can nearly restore life expectancy. Salvana also highlighted the expanded recommendations on PrEP by the World Health Organization (WHO), noting its excellent safety profile and low risk for drug resistance and HIV transmission. He pointed out that long-acting injectable PrEP, specifically Cabotegravir, is now an option, administered every 60 days in some countries.

Dr. Salvana also mentioned integrase strand transfer inhibitor-based regimens, which are considered highly durable medicines for people living with HIV (PLHIV). He stressed the importance of early diagnosis and encouraged vulnerable individuals to get tested. To support this, the Quezon City Health Department, represented by Dr. Angel de Guzman, has established eight clinics to improve accessibility to HIV testing services. The city has significantly increased its budget for the HIV program and is planning to launch another sundown clinic in Eastwood, Libis, to expand testing services.

Additionally, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. reiterated the government's commitment to supporting initiatives to combat the HIV epidemic. In his statement, Abalos emphasized the theme of this year's commemoration, 'Let Communities Lead,' and called on local chief executives to create or reactivate their Local AIDS Councils/Local AIDS Coordinating Body. He also appealed to other sectors and stakeholders for support, citing a worrying increase in daily new HIV cases in the country.