PRC Investigates 19 Cases of Bogus Dentists in Cordillera Region

Cordillera Region – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) in Cordillera Region is currently handling criminal cases against 19 individuals accused of practicing dentistry illegally. The PRC has issued a public warning about these sham practitioners.

According to Philippines News Agency, the fake dentists were caught either attempting to secure or renew licenses with falsified documents or identified through verifications by the Civil Service Commission and local government units. Domogen pointed out that the rising demand for dental braces, often seen as a fashion statement rather than a medical necessity, may be fueling this illegal practice. She noted that while professional dentists charge upwards of PHP40,000 for braces, illegal practitioners offer them for as low as PHP10,000 to PHP15,000.

In addition to dentists, Domogen mentioned that administrative cases are also pending against other professionals, including teachers, physicians, accountants, mechanical engineers, nurses, midwives, medical technologists, and architects. These cases involve various issues, such as failing to deliver agreed-upon services to clients.