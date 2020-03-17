Pray more, bond with loved ones during quarantine: Bataan bishop

Bishop Ruperto Santos of the Diocese here on Tuesday supported the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to just stay home after placing the entire island of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine.

“Yes, it is better and commendable to stay at home. Not only it is for our personal safety and common good but much more we can give more time to our family,” the prelate said in a statement.

Santos urged everyone to make use of the “stay at home” directive to speak to family members about their studies, works and more about God.

“Also, see what you can do at home, how you can help. See the sacrifices of your parents, see the goodness of God through what you have and enjoy in life and not deprive momentary to do,” he said.

The bishop asked all to spend time, talents to perform well for God and family members while at home.

He cautioned against using the time merely for sleeping, eating or idling.

“Do not just rest and be preoccupied with gadgets. Pray more, serve more and still study,” Santos said.

Source: Philippines News Agency