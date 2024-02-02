PPP Center opens in Calamba amid bullish Laguna economy

CALAMBA CITY: An office intended to promote joint undertakings between the public and private sectors opened in this city amid an emergence of new business opportunities and renewed bullishness over the provincial economy. In an interview on Friday, Relly Fajardo, vice chair of the committee on investment promotion and taxation of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), said the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center is a government-led initiative but is fully supported by the business sector here. 'In fact, members of influential business groups, such as the PCCI, among other organizations, have come forward expressing their willingness to help and mentor small and medium entrepreneurs as big brothers,' she said. Aside from benefiting proprietors of burgeoning enterprises, the PPP Center will also serve as a venue for employees of local government units (LGUs) to learn more about the operations of businesses they will be overseeing. 'We are aware that LGUs need to be equipped with technical knowhow… and they can get it here (PPP Center) without the need to hire outside consultants,' Fajardo said. The opening of the PPP Center was formally announced during the Calamba Business Leaders Dialogue held Thursday at the Café-talista Community Café in Canlubang Village. Those attending the event included members of the Calamba Business Chamber, Laguna Chamber of Commerce, Calamba Brotherhood of Businessmen and Professionals, Rotary Club, Carmelray Industrial Park Association, and journalists, among others. During the dialogue, Ronilo Balbieran, an economics professor of the University of Asia and the Pacific (UAP), said Laguna boasts of sound economic fundamentals, and expressed optimism over the province's growth potential. Studies have shown that an annual economic growth rate of between 8 percent to 10 percent are needed to eradicate poverty in the country so each region must contribute towards the attainment of such lofty targets, he said. Balbieran, who is also a Department of Trade and Indust ry (DTI) consultant, said Laguna and the rest of Calabarzon need to step up to fill the productivity gap. He also encouraged locals to consider engaging in e-commerce, or pursue businesses and careers that are enabled by the internet, including, but not limited to, business process outsourcing (BPO). Balbieran further said the enactment under the Marcos administration of several key laws related to investment will go a long way towards supporting entrepreneurial pursuits. Among these legislations are the Maharlika Investment Fund, Internet Transactions Act, Ease of Paying Taxes Law, and amendments to the Warehouse Receipts Law, he added. Source: Philippines News Agency