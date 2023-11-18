PPA to develop port in northern Negros town

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) will develop the municipal port in E.B. Magalona, Negros Occidental, to provide an alternate route for travel between the islands of Negros and Panay. In a statement on Saturday, Mayor Marvin Malacon said the proposed Saravia Municipal Port in Barangay Tuburan is also expected to bring in more economic opportunities to the northern Negros town situated in the third district along with the cities of Talisay, Silay and Victorias. 'E. B. Magalona will soon become a busy gateway to Negros Island for those coming from Panay Island. The soon-to-be-constructed municipal port is expected to bring more economic opportunities and will have a ripple effect in terms of growth and development of the town,' he added. On Friday afternoon, the municipal government entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the PPA, paving the way for the construction, management, and operations of the proposed port during a ceremony held the town's Asenso Hall. Malacon signed for the municipa l government while for the PPA, acting port manager Rodel Lagmay of the Port Management Office Negros Occidental signed the MOA as witness. A copy will be forwarded to PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago for his signature. Lagmay said they will endorse the agreement to the PPA Board of Directors for technical evaluation and for funding next year as he commended the initiative of Malacon to revive the old port. 'The new port will provide an alternate route for travel between Panay and Negros islands and will serve as a catalyst for change in economic trade in the region,' Lagmay said. Another port in the town located in Barangay Manta-angan is being operated by a private company, which serves the E.B. Magalona-Ajuy, Iloilo route. Source: Philippines News Agency