PPA coordinates aid to family of Bohol ferry crew fatality

MANILA: The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has coordinated financial assistance and benefits for the bereaved family of a ferry crew member who died after falling overboard and killed by the vessel's propeller in Bohol on Feb. 23. In a statement on Monday, the PPA said financial assistance from Ocean Fast Ferries Inc.- Tagbilaran --the operator of MV Ocean Jet 888 where the incident happened-- has already been given to the grieving family of the victim Marcelo Casulocan on Sunday through assistance from the PPA-Port Management Office (PMO) Bohol. 'Sa ngayon ay inaasikaso na rin ang lahat ng insurance benefits na nararapat para sa yumaong biktima (To date, the processing of all insurance benefits of the victim are being processed),' it said. A wreath-laying ceremony for Casulocan was also held at the Port of Tagbilaran by PPA-PMO Bohol on Monday and was attended by representatives from Ocean Fast Ferries Inc., Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and PPA operations and port police personnel. Port police at PMO B ohol reached out to the PCG after receiving a report of a missing crew member aboard MV Ocean Jet 888 at around 11:50 a.m. on Friday. Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, it was found that the missing crew member slipped and fell overboard around 11:06 a.m. At around 12:20 p.m., remains were seen floating around the ship's berth possibly due to the crew member getting stuck and killed by the ship's propeller. Source: Philippines News Agency