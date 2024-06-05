PPA boosts info drive vs. port ‘fixers’

MANILA: The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) will install signages and warnings in its ports against the use of "fixers" that offer passengers and motorists 'priority boarding' for a fee. In a statement on Wednesday, PPA General Manager Jay Santiago ordered port managers in all Port Management Offices (PMOs) under the PPA to take steps in fighting these illegal activities. Santiago said the boarding process in all PPA ports is working as intended, in addition to all port facilities being open to all passengers. 'Wala pong maitutulong ang pagpapa-uto sa mga fixer dahil bukod sa triple po ang pinababayad nila sa inyo, ay hindi rin po ito makakatulong sa inyong byahe dahil ito po ay panloloko sa mga pasahero (Fixers will do you no good because aside from tripling your fare, they can't actually help you in any way as they're just lying to you),' he said. Santiago called on PMOs to emulate PMO Marinduque-Quezon which installed signages warning the public to stay away from fixers and fraudsters. This comes aft er a report warned that a fixer in Lucena Port was offering motorists early boarding in exchange for PHP1,000 on top of their fare. In response, the PPA launched an investigation in the port and failed to find a fixer. He, however, assured the public that the PPA would take steps to weed out such illegal activities. 'Hindi kailangan na maglagay para makasakay. Basta nakapila ka kayang maisakay ang inyong sasakyan (There is no need to pay fixers to take a ride. As long as you're on queue, we will take your vehicle on board),' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency