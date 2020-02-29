Poy Erram traded to TNT

The Philippine Basketball Association finally approved the trade that would send Poy Erram to TNT from NLEX.

On Friday, the league announced that the swap that also involves Blackwater was finally given a green light after revisions were made.

In the approved trade package, the KaTropa acquired Erram, the Road Warriors took Anthony Semerad and Rabeh Al Hussaini, and the Elite got Marion Magat, Ed Daquioag, and Yousef Taha.

Several future draft picks changed hands.

NLEX now owns Blackwater's 2020 first round and 2021 second round picks, while Blackwater took TNT's 2021 and 2022 first rounders in exchange.

The trade was agreed upon by the three clubs, but it was stalled as the league's trade committee asked for revisions on the original proposal, which then excluded Taha and Al Hussaini. (PNA)

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY