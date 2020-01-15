Power restored in some areas in Batangas

Batangas II Electric Cooperative Inc. (BATELEC II) has restored power in 15 out of 90 barangays in Tanauan City, Talisay, and Laurel in Batangas that were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption, the Department of Energy (DOE) reported on Wednesday.

According to DOE, some 150,000 customers are affected with power interruptions due to volcanic eruptions, series of earthquakes, as well as ashfall, lava mud and rocks affecting sub-transmission and distribution facilities.

The power outage happened around 4:11 p.m. of Jan.12.

For Batangas I Electric Cooperative Inc. (BATELEC I) alone, 23,196 households are still up for power restoration from 55 barangays in affected municipalities of Agoncillo, San Nicolas, and parts of Calaca, Lemery, Sta. Teresita, and San Luis.

BATELEC II, on the other hand, is working to restore electricity services to 19,989 households in the affected areas.

As of Wednesday, five power plants are de-rated (reduced power capacities) due to the ashfall. These power plants include Pagbilao Coal-fired Power Plant Unit 1 and 2 of Team Energy Corp.; Pagbilao Coal-fired Power Plant Unit 3 of Pagbilao Energy Corp.; Quezon Power Philippines, Ltd. Coal-fired Power Plant; San Buenaventura Power, Ltd. Coal-fired Power Plant; and KEPCO Ilijan Corp. Ilijan Natural Gas-fired Power Plant Block 1 and Block 2.

Transmission lines are still out in BiAan-Calaca 230 kV (kilovolt) Line, Calaca-Malamig 230 kV Line, DasmariAas-Ilijan 500 kV Line, and Tayabas-DasmariAas 500 kV Line, the DOE noted.

Twenty-two line gangs from South Luzon, North Luzon, and National Capital Region have been deployed to assess the situation, the DOE said, adding that foot patrol, aerial inspection, and inspection of facilities are also being done to assess the impact of the ashfall.

Meanwhile, as a state of calamity (SOC) has been declared in Batangas, the DOE reminded retailers of the price freeze in prices of household liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene products for 15 days upon the announcement of the SOC.

Source: Philippines News Agency