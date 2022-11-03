Power in Meralco franchise areas fully restored

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) reported it has fully restored power in its franchise areas Wednesday morning following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Paeng last weekend.

“As of 1100H on 02 November 2022, Meralco has restored all affected facilities by STS Paeng and has returned to normal operations,” the Department of Energy (DOE) said in its latest energy situation report.

Earlier, Meralco said a total of 4,002,292 customers in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Quezon experienced momentary and sustained power interruptions due to Paeng.

“What we’re doing now is checking if there are remaining households that are still without power and our line crew are addressing these concerns,” Meralco said in a Viber message.

Data from the National Electrification Administration (NEA) said over 9.55 million customers in 1,173 municipalities were affected during the onslaught of Paeng. About 90.40 percent of consumer connections were fully restored.

Of the 93 electric cooperatives (ECs) that were affected by Paeng across the country, NEA said 63 ECs were operating normally as of Wednesday morning, while 33 remaining ECs were in partial power interruption.

The DOE also reported that three power generation plants that were affected by Paeng were all reenergized.

The Bacman geothermal power plant, Quezon Power Philippines Ltd.’s (QPPL) coal-fired power plant and the Pagbilao coal-fired power plant were down during the weekend due to extreme weather conditions.

“As of 0800H on 02 November 2022, there are three diesel power plants (DPPs) in Romblon and Camarines Sur Mini Grid are back to normal operation, while nine DPPs are operational or on standby awaiting the restoration of the distribution lines,” the DOE added.

Source: Philippines News Agency