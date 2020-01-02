Power, gas supply in Malay town normalized

ILOILO CITY -- After bearing the brunt of typhoon Ursula (international name Phanfone) on Christmas Day, operations in Malay town, Aklan are getting back to normal as its mayor said electricity and gas supply is under control.

In a phone interview Thursday, acting Malay town mayor Frolibar Bautista said gas supply and the lack of electricity became the challenge for the mainland and the Boracay Island days after the typhoon.

The problem in Boracay on the 25th, 26th and 27th (of December) is fuel because tankers cannot enter since there are obstructions in the roads from Iloilo to Capiz. But now, the situation of the supply of gas has been normalized, he said, adding that all roads are passable and fuel companies continue to deliver the town's fuel needs.

Bautista said toppled electricity posts also interrupted power supply in the town.

He said electricity has been restored in some areas of town on Thursday.

Bautista assured the lack of power has not hampered the operations at the local government unit (LGU).

Meanwhile, bank operations have also been interrupted due to the power outage but the problem was resolved on Thursday.

Operations on one of the banks in town came back to normal and it was accessed by the locals for cash needs, Bautista said.

He added there were delays in garbage collection because of some problem with the contractor.

Bautista said the LGU has coordinated with haulers in the municipality to help in hauling wastes and debris left by the typhoon.

He reminded Malay locals not to burn garbage left by the typhoon as the law prohibits it. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency