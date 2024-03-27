Power fluctuations hit NAIA Terminal 2 due to ‘elevated heat index’

MANILA: The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 on Wednesday experienced a three-hour and 16-minute period of limited power supply due to a series of power fluctuations. According to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the power fluctuations affected the air handling units at the departure area. 'Following an evaluation by the terminal engineering team, it was determined that the terminal circuit breaker kept tripping due to high power loads caused by the elevated heat index outside the terminal,' the MIAA said in a news release. It added the engineering team recalibrated the circuit breakers and received instructions from MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines to investigate other potential causes for the breaker tripping. Despite this disruption, the MIAA said normal operations continued at check-in counters, passenger boarding bridges, baggage handling systems, and security screening facilities. 'No flight delays or cancellations were reported as a result of the incident,' it said. 'To alleviate the discomfort caused by the heat inside the terminal, industrial fans were strategically positioned throughout the area to provide relief to passengers and airline staff. Additionally, bottled water was also provided to the passengers,' it added. Ines expressed his sincere apologies to the riding public for the inconvenience caused by the incident and reassured them that comprehensive maintenance efforts would be undertaken to proactively prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Source: Philippines News Agency