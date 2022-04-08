﻿Power firm, Toledo LGU team up for P11.8-M community projects

A subsidiary of AboitizPower Corp. has collaborated with the local government of Toledo City in western Cebu province and the police to launch at least 13 corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects worth PHP11.8 million this year.

“We worked with our stakeholders —the local government, police— in identifying these projects. We made sure that these projects are really what the local community needs,” Noel Cabahug, Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) facility head, said in a statement on Friday.

With support from Aboitiz Foundation, the CSR projects slated for the year are focused on educational scholarships, community health, safety, and social infrastructure initiatives, livelihood and enterprise development, and environmental campaigns.

TVI said it recently signed agreements in Barangay Bato with its project partners and beneficiaries for these projects.

Barangay Bato chairman Rosalio Cereno Jr. assured TVI of their continued support.

“We are thankful to TVI for supporting our projects. TVI can expect the same support from Barangay Bato,” he said.

Part of the roster of projects this year is the Elevated AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) program through a partnership with Connected Women, a social impact organization that offers online skills development and remote work opportunities to women.

Through this flagship project, women in Toledo City will be provided with technical training and remote work that would allow them to generate income for their families without leaving their homes.

“We are really proud to train 60 women this year. I hope that they become included in a pool of resources of Connected Women for employment,” AboitizPower coal business unit reputation manager Lou Jason Deligencia said.

Cabahug said a series of planning sessions were conducted with local community leaders to map out the social interventions they needed to support community development.

Other projects include the granting of financial assistance to indigent incoming Grade 11 senior high school students who hold good scholastic records, establishing of a police standby outpost in Barangay Bato, and the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by Typhoon Odette.

TVI is the operator of the 340-megawatt baseload power plant in Barangay Bato, Toledo City.

Source: Philippines News Agency