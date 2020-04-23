Power firm donates medical supplies to help fight Covid-19

Local electric utility provider Cotabato Light and Power Company (CLPC) has joined the bandwagon of private companies helping front-liners work better to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

CLPC donated medical supplies Wednesday to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC), the referral hospital for Covid-19 cases in Central Mindanao.

“We really appreciate the efforts of CLPC and the Aboitiz Foundation,” said Dr. Helen Yambao, chief of hospital, during the turnover ceremony.

CLPC–an affiliate of the Aboitiz Power Corporation–distributes power in this city and parts of neighboring Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat towns in Maguindanao.

“The support provided by CLPC and the Aboitiz Foundation allowed us to remain responsive to the demands of the current public health emergency. [This] institution has served as a beacon of light and hope in this difficult battle,” Yambao said.

The donated items include 11,000 surgical masks, 1,000 nitrile gloves, 8,000 surgical gloves, 371 safety goggles, 14 Infra-red thermometers, 127 digital contact thermometers, and 12 liters of alcohol.

“We are very grateful for the incredible work that our frontliners willingly provide during these current times, and we at CLPC and the Aboitiz group are pleased to lend our full support in making sure that they are properly equipped with all they need,” said CLPC president and chief operating officer, Valentin Saludes III.

Earlier, CLPC also donated 3,648 assorted canned goods and 125 sacks of rice to the local government units of Cotabato City, Sultan Kudarat, and Datu Odin Sinsuat towns.

Likewise, the Cotabato Light “Kaibigans” (Friends of Cotabato Light) raised PHP245,800 for the procurement of additional medical supplies and personal protective equipment for front-liners.

