Power firm converts container van into day care facility

A power firm operating in Bukidnon has donated a school facility made of repurposed container van.

Hedcor, the hydropower renewable energy arm of AboitizPower, converted a container van into a day care learning space for pre-school children amounting to PHP700,000.

In a statement Tuesday, the company said it erected the facility in Sitio Lower Sabangan in the town of Manolo Fortich.

A few meters from the old day care center, the fully furnished container van will serve as Sitio Sabangan's new day care center. The repurposed facility came with tables and chairs, as well as books and other learning materials. A comfort room and washing area were also provided.

Manolo Fortich Mayor Clive QuiAo expressed gratitude to Hedcor for the project.

It has been the municipality's and Hedcor's goal that as much as possible we bring to the communities their very basic needs, one of which is education, he said,

Because of the new facility, QuiAo said the day care can accommodate children coming from different villages. The old day care center was a one-room structure that can only admit around 19 children.

Judith Amoncio, a community leader, said they no longer have to worry that heavy rainfall would affect their classes.

Because the daycare was mainly made out of bamboo, rain water would enter the room when the wind is strong and classes often get canceled," she said in the vernacular.

The container van was once used by Hedcor to haul plant facilities, such as turbines, during the construction of its 73.3-MW Manolo Fortich Hydros in Bukidnon.

Hedcor currently operates 22 hydropower facilities with a total installed capacity of 277MW of clean and renewable energy.

