Power blackout hits Panay, Guimaras, Negros

ILOILO CITY: Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas called on the Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to address the power blackout that hit Panay, Guimaras, and Negros on Tuesday. 'I am told that due to the unstable supply of NGCP, both Panay and Negros are in total blackout. I call on ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission), DOE, and other regulatory bodies to hold NGCP accountable for this," Treñas said in a statement. He also called on NGCP to find a more sustainable solution to the problem. "NGCP gave Panay and Negros a welcome blackout for 2024 on the first day of work. NGCP should be held accountable for this incompetence," he added. Based on the mayor's information, the NGCP said as of 3:07 p.m., Panay was "totally isolated from the rest of the Visayas Grid," and the restoration is ongoing. In a Facebook post, the Guimaras Electric Cooperative (GUIMELCO) said it is in constant communication with the NGCP as the grid disturbance has also caused unscheduled po wer interruption on the island. 'As per initial information, voltage is fluctuating. Other electric cooperatives and distribution utilities within Western Visayas are also affected,' the GUIMELCO advisory said. Treñas, who also chairs the Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) of the Regional Development Council (RDC), said he will immediately look into the issue. Last year, he said Panay Island also suffered from a three-day blackout. In a statement, Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) said while the investigation is ongoing on the reason for the tripping of its generating units 1 and 2, it is also working closely with the NGCP on feedback for them to restart the two units as soon as possible. Following the power disturbance that hit the Panay Grid and part of Negros this afternoon, the Department of Energy is closely coordinating with the NGCP and all affected generation plants and distribution utilities (DUs). We assure the public that power restoration is of priority. Meanwhile, the ERC is investigating the incident. Source: Philippines News Agency