Power back in 110 of 500 Southern Leyte villages

Electricity has been restored in 110 out of 500 villages in Southern Leyte after more than a month of power outage caused by Typhoon Odette.

The Southern Leyte Electric Cooperative (Soleco) reported on Sunday that as of January 28, at least 36,016 houses and establishments have been energized out of the 105,787 affected power consumers.

“As of this posting, 21.87 percent of villages are already partially energized within the coverage area of Soleco. Per consumer status, 34.05 percent are already energized,” Soleco said in its report.

These partially-energized communities are in Maasin City, Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Tomas Oppus, Bontoc, Sogod, Liloan, Saint Bernard, San Juan, Hinunangan, and Silago towns.

Towns that are still in darkness are, Malitbog, Libagon, San Francisco, Pintuyan, San Ricardo, Anahawan, Hinundayan, and Limasawa.

Soleco is expected to fully restore its services in mid-February.

Task Force Kapatid, composed of personnel from electric cooperatives in Eastern Visayas, has deployed over 100 linemen to repair damaged distribution facilities.

They are augmented by teams from power cooperatives in Luzon.

