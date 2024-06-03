POST-MORTEM ON MALAYSIAN CLIMBER ON JUNE 3

KUALA LUMPUR, The body of climber, Zulkifli Yusuf, currently in a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, is scheduled to undergo a post-mortem on Monday (June 3). The Alpine Club Malaysia said this, via a Facebook post, today. 'Once the post-mortem is completed, the next process is to obtain the necessary documents for the repatriation of the body to Malaysia, with the help of the Malaysian consulate-general in Los Angeles and the insurance company,' it said. It also said that climber, Zainudin Lot's health condition was getting better, and he was discharged from the hospital in Talkeetna, Alaska on Sunday. 'Meanwhile, Muhammad Illaham Ishak is still undergoing treatment at the hospital in Anchorage. Alpine Club representative, Nor Safrina Shamsir Md Nasir, who is currently in Talkeetna, Alaska, will assist with the matter of taking the hiking equipment, currently still in Mount Denali, which needs to be removed by the Denali National Park authorities,' read the post. For any information contact the club liaiso n officer, Ayob Yahaya, at 017 337 2696. Yesterday, the Alpine Club Malaysia said that the body of the late Zulkifli Yusof, 37, who died after being stranded at the height of 19,700ft, on Mount Denali in Alaska, was brought down at 8.30 am (local time), on June 1. Source: BERNAMA News Agency