Possible water contamination eyed in 4 deaths in Negros town

DUMAGUETE CITY: The Provincial Health Office (PHO) in Negros Oriental province is investigating a possible water source contamination in Vallehermoso town following the deaths of four people recently, an official bared on Wednesday.

Acting PHO chief, Dr. Liland Estacion, told the Philippine News Agency that she has sent sanitary inspectors to Vallehermoso to take water samples from different sources for laboratory testing.

Reports said four people died in separate incidents in Vallehermoso last week. They were found to be positive for amoebiasis.

However, Estacion said it was not immediately clear if the parasitic infection had caused their deaths.

She ordered sanitary inspectors to probe further the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the four individuals as they shared the same water source.

She is still awaiting the report from the sanitary inspectors regarding the water sampling.

Meanwhile, Estacion appealed to the people to be mindful of their water sources, especially leakages during rainy season

