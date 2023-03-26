Portuguese, Aussie triathletes win in 2023 Davao Ironman 70.3

Portuguese triathlete Filipe Azevedo on Sunday ruled the male professional category of Alveo Ironman 70.3 here. Azevedo finished the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run in three hours, 51 minutes and 10 seconds. Serbian Ognjen Stojanovic clinched the second place in 3:52:29 while Chang Tuan-chun of Taiwan settled for third in 3:57:11. In the female pros' category, Sarah Crowley finished first in 4:20:15 followed by American Lauren Brandon in 4:22:50 and Lottie Lucas of United Arab Emirates in 4:25:10. Around 1,700 triathletes from 40 countries participated in the race with the champions in the professional division bringing home USD30,000 (PHP1.5 million) prize each. Aside from the Ironman event, a 12-man team competition called Tribu Maisugon was held in honor of the 11 tribes of the host city. TRI SND Barracuda won the team event and the PHP550,000 cash prize. Meanwhile, an 18-year-old male spectator who crossed the street collided with a male participant on a bicycle at the Panabo City part of the race According to local reports, the teener wanted to pick up a drinking water container which fell from another participant so it would not cause an accident, hurting himself in the process. He was taken to a hospital right across the accident site, reportedly with serious injuries. The participant sustained wounds but went on to finish the race. Organizers also confirmed the death of one participant, who "required medical attention during the swim portion" and was transported to a hospital.

Source: Philippines News Agency