POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT JOURNALIST HUZZ LAID TO REST

KEPALA BATAS, June 8 (Bernama) -- The remains of Huzz, a popular entertainment journalist in the 80s to 90s, or by his real name Kamal Huzaini Kamaludin, were laid to rest at the Permatang Langsat Muslim Cemetery in Seberang Perai here tonight. Earlier, his body was taken to the Abdullah Fahim Mosque to be bathed and shrouded, followed by the funeral prayer at the mosque after Isyak prayer before being buried at about 9.45 pm. The last rites for the deceased was led by the Imam of the Abdullah Fahim Mosque, Muhammad Izzat Matjidi, amidst his family members and a congregation of about 200 people present. The third of six siblings, Huzz died at his brother's house in Bertam Perdana, here at 6.10 pm today after battling stage four colorectal cancer since March. Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, who is also Huzz's younger sister, said her brother started feeling unwell since November last year but did not expect to be diagnosed later with colorecta l cancer. 'At that time, he lost a lot of weight and suddenly he thought (the weight loss) was due to diabetes because he did have diabetes, but in March when he was living with my younger sister, he fell at home. 'We took him to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and further examination diagnosed him with stage three colon cancer but soon it was stage four, the specialist who treated him did not plan to carry out chemotherapy treatment due to his weak condition,' she said. Nur-ul Afida said after being discharged from the hospital, Huzz asked to stay with their second brother, Kamal Hisham in Bertam Perdana here because the brother's wife and son are doctors. She said that on arrival at Bertam Perdana on May 31, Penang Hospice Centre personnel had come to visit and monitor his brother who also chose to be there because he wanted to be closer to his family. 'Among his plans, he wanted to celebrate Aidiladha (this mid-June) with all the family members here and we also planned to do so because during the last Har i Raya Aidilfitri, Huzz was in HKL, alas, that wish could not be fulfilled. 'However, we are all grateful that Huzz left us peacefully, the funeral arrangements went smoothly, we the brothers and sisters and (the) mother feel grateful for being able to fulfill his wish that he wanted us all to be by his side from yesterday. We had a chat even though it was brief but he knew we were with him,' she said. Nur-ul Afida said this morning, the family, including Huzz, had discussed holding a 'kenduri doa selamat' at their brother's house, but he wanted the gathering to be held using his money, which was money donated by several parties and his friends. She said they had made preparations and bought ingredients to cook while the Abdullah Fahim Mosque also agreed to hold the 'kenduri doa selamat' at his brother's house. 'But the kenduri has now become a 'kenduri arwah' for all of us. My mother, especially, is sad, but it will pass .. she was content to be with him until the end of his days,' Nur-ul Afida said, cho king back tears a few times. Throughout his career, Huzz had worked at Harian Nasional, Kumpulan Karangkraf and Utusan Melayu, before being assigned to Utusan Karya to handle several magazines, where his last position was senior editor of URTV magazine. He was also popular through his gossip column called 'Sensasi Huzz' in the Pancaindera insert of Mingguan Malaysia. Huzz was also known as the son of editor AR Kamarudin, who had worked in Berita Harian and Utusan Malaysia. Huzz is also an accomplished lyricist and is known for his song popularised by Ramlah Ram, entitled 'Keangkuhan Mu'. Source: BERNAMA News Agency