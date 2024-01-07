Pope on Feast of Epiphany: See world’s problems through kids’ eyes

ROME: Pope Francis on Saturday called on the faithful to look at the problems of the world through the eyes of the children. In his Angelus address for the Feast of the Epiphany, which commemorates the visit of the Three Wise Men to Jesus after His birth, the Argentine Pope urged Christians to listen to, and learn from, children "who speak to us of Jesus, with their trust, their immediacy, their wonder, their healthy curiosity, their ability to cry and laugh spontaneously, and to dream.' "If we stand before the child Jesus and in the company of children, we will learn to be amazed, and we will start out simpler and better, like the Magi," he continued. Through the children, the world would know how to have a new and creative outlook on the problems. "Let us ask ourselves, then: in these days, have we stopped to adore, have we made a little space for Jesus in silence? Have we dedicated time to the children, to speaking and playing with them?' Francis also prayed that the world may increase its love for th e Child Jesus and for all children, especially who are burdened by war and injustice. Source: Philippines News Agency