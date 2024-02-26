Pope offers ‘Golden Rose’ to Virgin of Antipolo

ANTIPOLO CITY: Pope Francis has conferred upon the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in this city the gift of the Golden Rose in solemn ceremonies held Monday morning. The Golden Rose or Rosa d'Oro was carried to the Antipolo Cathedral by Archbishop Salvatore "Rino" Fisichella, the pontiff's representative, and offered at the foot of the image of the Virgin of Antipolo, also called Nuestra Señora de la Paz y Buen Viaje. It is the 'highest honor given personally by the Supreme Pontiff to a Marian image and shrine across the world, as it is a commissioned gift from the Pope himself,' according to the Diocese of Antipolo. The hours-long ceremonies were well attended by members of the Catholic hierarchy, local politicians, and other dignitaries. Fisichella, who is the Vatican's Pro-prefect for the Section of New Evangelization of the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization, also celebrated mass after the Golden Rose's offering rites. Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos, Shrine Administrator Rev. Fr. Reynante Tolentino, Rizal Governor Nina Ynares, and former Antipolo Mayor Andeng Ynares attended the Eucharistic celebration along with scores of devotees. "This local church has the responsibility of having in its land the shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage that we have established as an international shrine. The presence of such a shrine is a sign of grace that calls all of us to a deep witness of faith," Fisichella said during the homily. The offering of the Rosa d'Oro here marks the first time that a Marian shrine in the whole continent of Asia has been given this honor. Exactly a month ago, on Jan. 26, the 450-year-old Antipolo Cathedral, was formally declared an International Shrine in a solemn mass presided by the Papal Nuncio, making it the first shrine of this level in Southeast Asia. 'In this shrine, there is a ladder that ascends to God. Accompanying us in this ascent to heaven is the Virgin Mary. She, with the cross, was commiserated by Jesus to care for each of us, as if we were her children," said Fisichella. Source: Philippines News Agency