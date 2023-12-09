Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Bishop Emmanuel Trance of Catarman Diocese

Vatican City - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Emmanuel Trance, who served as the head of the Diocese of Catarman in Northern Samar, Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website reported that following Bishop Trance's resignation, Antipolo Auxiliary Bishop Nolly Buco has been appointed as the apostolic administrator of the diocese. This temporary appointment will remain in effect until a new bishop is named. The Vatican officially announced these changes on Friday.

Bishop Trance, who resigned five years before the mandatory retirement age of 75, was originally ordained for the Archdiocese of Jaro in 1978. He was appointed as the coadjutor bishop of Catarman in May 2004 and was consecrated on July 22 of the same year. He took over the leadership of the Diocese of Catarman following the retirement of its first bishop, the late Angel Hobayan, on March 10, 2005.

On the other hand, Bishop Buco, a canon lawyer by training, was appointed as the auxiliary bishop of Antipolo in July 2018. He was ordained as a priest for Antipolo in 1993 and was consecrated as a bishop in September 2018.