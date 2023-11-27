Pope Expresses Gratitude for Gaza Truce and Hostage Release

Vatican City – Pope Francis, in his Angelus address, expressed gratitude for the recent truce between Hamas and Israel and the release of hostages taken in the October 7 attacks. This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, who is currently unwell, the Pope thanked God for the ceasefire and the release of some hostages. He emphasized the importance of dialogue for peace, stating, "Let us pray that all of them will be released as soon as possible. Let us think of their families. May more humanitarian aid enter Gaza, and may we insist on dialogue, it is the only way to have peace. Those who do not want dialogue do not want peace."