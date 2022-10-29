POPCOM seeks broader law to address unplanned, risky pregnancies

The Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) expects a more comprehensive Reproductive Health law with the passage of a Senate bill that will ensure the health of women throughout their pregnancy and during delivery.

POPCOM said the law must be strengthened to squarely address concerns about unplanned and risky pregnancies, especially among minors, which are deemed as primary causes of maternal deaths.

Senator Mark Villar has filed Senate Bill No. 1416, or An Act Safeguarding the Health of Filipino Mothers at the Time of Their Childbirth, Providing Protective Mechanism Therefor and For Other Purposes, that safeguards and secures the well-being of mothers and their children.

“If eventually enacted, the legislation will complement and further strengthen the implementation of Republic Act 10354, or the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Law, which mandates the upholding of maternal, neonatal, child health, and nutrition as primary key result areas,” POPCOM said in a statement on Friday.

The Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Survey 2021 indicated that about 6 percent of Filipino females who were never married and formally married have done something to terminate their pregnancies early or have undergone induced abortion.

The survey also showed that one in 10 live births had complications during pregnancy that require treatment, POPCOM shared.

The agency likewise commended the Department of Health (DOH) for championing primary care to address rising maternal and newborn mortalities.

POPCOM said it is integral that the country advance in promoting and advocating for mothers’ safe pregnancies and deliveries, and until the first 1,000 days of their newborns to ensure that the children will transition into healthy individuals.

Villar said he filed the bill after recent reports on increasing maternal and newborn mortalities.

“I recognize how difficult the role of a mother is, especially during pregnancy and delivery. Totoo po na nasa hukay ang isang paa ng manganganak. Kaya mahalaga na nabibigyan sila ng kinakailangan na tulong (It is true that a mother’s life is in danger during child delivery. So it is important that they are given the necessary help). Every child deserves safe delivery at the time of birth and every mother deserves to have a quality health care for a safe pregnancy and delivery,” Villar said in a recent statement.

According to the bill, local government units (LGUs) shall encourage facility-based delivery among all women.

Further, no maternal hospital, clinic, health center, lying-in, midwifery facility, or similar center, whether public or private, shall deny or refuse to assist, admit, or accept the entry of a mother at the time of childbirth.

SB 1416 similarly mandates the LGUs to upgrade and improve devolved health services and medical facilities to provide quality emergency obstetric care.

“At this point, where all medical facilities are equipped with modern-day technologies, it’s still alarming to know that there are an increasing number of maternal mortalities directly resulting from pregnancy complications during labor, delivery, and the postpartum period,” Villar added.

The DOH has vowed to boost primary care to address rising maternal and newborn mortalities, emphasizing that advocating for the primary care reform envisioned under the Universal Health Care is the key to addressing maternal and newborn mortalities.

