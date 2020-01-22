Poor AntiqueAos urged to avail of free medical checkup, treatment

AntiqueAos who are poor and needing medical help are encouraged to have themselves listed at the provincial hospital, Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital (ASMGH), in San Jose de Buenavista for a two-day medical mission.

Integrated Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Ric Noel Naciongayo said in a media interview Monday they are encouraging patients to visit the ASMGH for free medical assessment on January 30 and 31.

The IPHO with the ASMGH doctors are now assisting patients who would like to avail of the medical mission, he said.

In an earlier interview, Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao, said the medical mission will have about 20 doctors from Manila with various specializations such as on endocrine glands; ears, nose, and throat (ENT), and ophthalmology.

The doctors, who will arrive at the ASMGH on January 29, are from the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

The two-day activity will be a one-time, big-time medical mission, she said.

The governor said aside from the medical checkup, there will be major surgeries and dental procedures to be conducted.

Those who would need surgical operation would have to undergo a diagnostic test and pre-operation procedure so they have to visit the ASMGH early, she said.

Patients will be attended to on a first-come, first-served basis so come early on January 30-31, Cadiao said.

