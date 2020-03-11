Pomelo Selects Partnerize As Its Exclusive Partnership Automation Solution

Leading digital fashion retailer will leverage the Partnerize Platform to manage all of its revenue partnerships across its Southeast Asian trading region

BANGKOK, Thailand, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Partnerize, the leader in partnership automation solutions for global brands, today announced that Pomelo, a leading digital fashion platform in Asia, has chosen the Partnerize Platform to accelerate growth as its exclusive partnership automation solution. The AI-powered Partnerize Partnership Automation Platform combines data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential to unlocking maximum ROI from partnerships.

Pomelo’s decision to choose Partnerize is part of a wider strategy to integrate a catalog of innovative technologies, enabling the fashion-technology company to develop a 360 view of their customers and optimize workflows. In line with their omnichannel strategy, Pomelo leverages best-of-breed technology to establish a seamless customer experience and capture business insights. Pomelo will use the Partnerize Platform to increase partner-driven sales, ensure accurate traffic and revenue attribution, and expand its partner ecosystem with new partners that can drive outstanding scale.

“At Pomelo, our goal has always been to seamlessly connect the online and offline experience for our customers,” said Jean Thomas, CMO at Pomelo. “We’re confident that the Partnerize platform will allow us to achieve this while also enabling us to ramp up our marketing efforts in an efficient and scalable way.”

One key factor in the selection was the seamless Partnerize integration with Pomelo’s deep-linking and mobile measurement platform, Branch . The majority of Pomelo sales are made on mobile devices. Comprehensive mobile and cross-device tracking is an essential element of any performance marketing program to ensure that each partner is credited with all of the conversions it drives.

With the recent appointment of Anders Heikenfeldt as Chief Retail Officer, Pomelo will continue to drive retail expansion across Southeast Asia. The company plans to leverage the massive Partnerize ecosystem of partners in order to drive growth and scale in the channel. Partnerize offers an expansive partner ecosystem across Southeast Asia, including in the key Pomelo markets of Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

“There is enormous potential for Pomelo within the channel, and we are thrilled to be working with them to enable this growth,” said Alix Simpson, VP of Customer Success, APAC, for Partnerize. “We look forward to working with this industry-leading merchant as it drives extraordinary growth across the region.”

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize platform has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology from the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 9 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com .

About Pomelo

Launched in 2013, Pomelo is an omnichannel fashion brand born in Asia with a global mindset: on-trend, online, on-the-go. With an undisputable sense of style at an unparalleled price, Pomelo’s ever-growing assortment continues to evolve with weekly new arrivals. All orders placed on POMELOFASHION.COM or the Pomelo Android and iOS App deliver worldwide, serving over 50 countries. Visit www.pomelofashion.com to discover more.

