﻿Poll bets must secure ‘campaign permit’ from city gov’t: Rama

As the campaign period for candidates seeking national elective posts officially starts on Tuesday, Mayor Michael Rama said he wants all aspirants who will conduct political rallies and sorties here to seek permission from the city government.

In a statement, Rama said candidates for senator, vice president and president in the May 9 elections cannot campaign in the capital city without clearance, citing the rules under Alert Level 3 amid a spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

He said political parties, alliances and groups need also to inform the Cebu City Traffic Office to prevent their activities from causing traffic congestion on major thoroughfares here.

Rama said he believes candidates are already aware of the policy here that, like in other localities that are still under stricter alert level, stringent observance of protocols are in place in order to contain the virus.

“I happen to know the policy of the Comelec (Commission on Elections). I won’t highlight that as they know better than me what’s allowable and what’s not allowed by the Comelec,” he said.

The mayor said he will endorse the candidates to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) so that they can confer the measures they need to observe in campaigning here and in informing them of the allowable activities.

The Alert Level 3 status here will end on February 15 but Rama hinted at an extension, depending on the Covid-19 situation.

The city logged 141 new Covid-19 cases, 321 recoveries, and two fatalities on Sunday, which brought the total number of active infections here to 5,830.

