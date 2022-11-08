Poll bet gunned down in NegOr

A candidate for councilor in the last elections in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental was shot dead in broad daylight Monday.

Quoting a report by Bayawan police, Col. Jonathan Pineda, Negros Oriental provincial police director, identified the victim as Juwim Cofreros Estiñoso, 38, of Barangay Poblacion.

Initial police investigation showed that at around 12:10 p.m., two unidentified men on board a motorcycle rode up to and shot Estiñoso while he was tending his food stall at the GV Subdivision in Barangay Villareal.

Estiñoso died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Pineda said investigators still have to determine the motive for the killing and are not discounting a possible political angle, considering that the victim had run but lost in the recent elections.

He said Estiñoso was also the administrator of a social media page and was “hard-hitting” in his comments against certain politicians.

Meanwhile, a Citizens’ Armed Forces Geographical Unit Active Auxiliary (CAA) member shot dead a man who entered the premises of an Army auxiliary detachment on Sunday night.

A police report said at around 11:10 p.m., Ronnie Abella of Sitio Balocan of Barangay Lamogong entered the detachment of the 94th Infantry Battalion’s Delta Company in Manjuyod town.

CAA member Gerwin Carguez Montecino saw Abella and called his attention but the former did not respond.

Abella allegedly drew a firearm and aimed it at Montecino, prompting the latter to shoot and kill the former.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency