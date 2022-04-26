﻿Politicians not allowed in jobs fair vicinity: DOLE-11

The Department of Labor and Employment in Davao Region (DOLE -11) reminded politicians Tuesday to steer clear from venues where the Labor Day job and business fairs are conducted.

DOLE-11 Director Randolf Pensoy said the advice is particularly directed at local and national candidates for the May 9 elections, who must spare civil servants organizing job fairs from any whiff of electioneering and partisan political activity.

“They (politicians) should not be in the vicinity of the event area,” Pensoy said in a press briefing here. “They are not invited.”

Earlier, the CSC said politicians and candidates for public office should ensure that civil servants are focused on the discharge of their duties and functions and to insulate them from politics.

Under Commission on Elections (Comelec) and CSC Joint Circular No. 001 dated March 29, 2016, electioneering and partisan political activity refer to any act “designed to promote the election or defeat of a particular candidate/s or party/ies to public office.”

Meanwhile, Pensoy said the upcoming 2022 Labor Day Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) Job and Business Fair will be open to the public.

Participated in by 78 employers with 6,867 job vacancies up for grabs, he urged jobseekers to try their luck at the May 1 jobs fair to be held at NCCC Mall Buhangin in this city.

“Our activity is open to all. It’s not important if you are retrenched or considered unemployed due to the pandemic,” the DOLE-11 director said

Source: Philippines News Agency