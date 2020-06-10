Policewoman dies, 2 others hurt in Zambo Sur road crash

A policewoman died while two other officers were wounded in a road crash in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, an official disclosed Wednesday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) information officer, identified the fatality as Patrolwoman Cleio Citz Calamba of the Dimataling Police in Zamboanga del Sur.

Wounded were Capt. Roger Bartiana, officer-in-charge of the Dimataling Police, and Corporal Annabel Morales of the same station.

Galvez said the road crash happened in Purok 5, Barangay Limonan, San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur at about 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

She said the sports utility vehicle they were riding in swerved and crashed into the shoulder of the road when Bartiana lost control of the steering wheel while traveling on a slippery road coming from Pagadian City, the province’s capital, to Dimataling town.

The victims were rushed to the Margosatubitg Regional Hospital but the attending physician declared Calamba dead on arrival.

Galvez said Bartiana and Morales were still being treated as of this posting.

Source: Philippines News Agency