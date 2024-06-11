POLICE TO SUMMON CATERER, EVENT ORGANISER IN FOOD POISONING CASE

SHAH ALAM, The police will soon summon the relevant parties, including the food caterer and event organiser of a programme at a religious school in Gombak, in connection with two deaths due to food poisoning. Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said teachers at the school would also be called to help in the investigation. He said police are still awaiting laboratory reports on the type of food poisoning, with the case currently investigated as sudden death. "So far, I can't confirm the number of individuals to be questioned as the investigation is in its early stages. However, they all consumed food from the same source at the event," he told a press briefing at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today. Hussein noted that the Ministry of Health (MOH) shut down the school canteen, and so far, two reports have been lodged regarding the incident. Earlier today, Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir confirmed two deaths involving a 17-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, sus pected due to food poisoning from a religious school in Gombak. Noor Ariffin said the teenager consumed food which his mother brought home and at 1.30pm yesterday he lost consciousness and died. He said the two-year-old girl, had consumed food brought by her father, a security guard at the school, on Saturday. She had symptoms of fever, vomiting and diarrhea around 10.45am yesterday before she died. Meanwhile, commenting on the case of a local woman allegedly slain by her spouse in Klang on June 7, Hussein said police are in the process of finalising the investigation papers. "We have obtained statements from the suspect and their relatives. The suspect, aged 31, is employed as a lorry driver and has a prior criminal record," he said. The media had earlier reported a suspected murder case involving a woman allegedly murdered by her husband in an apartment in Klang, Selangor. Klang Selatan police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the victim, aged 28, was discovered on the bed with lacerations on her neck and right hand. Source: BERNAMA News Agency