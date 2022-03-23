﻿Police ops net 8 most wanted persons in Zambo Sur

Eight most wanted persons, including an alleged crime group leader, were arrested during a simultaneous enhanced managing police operation (SEMPO) in Zamboanga del Sur, a top police official said Wednesday.

Arrested suspects were identified as Wennie Landiao Nango, 38; Randy Carolino Capa, 67; Rammel Ybañez Damulan, 35; Jason Tibagong Paglinawan, 31; Jimber Salonoy Bragat, 24; Richard Salibulan Candao, 25; Noel Candong Macabandas, 22; and Jiamel Mol Aladja, 49.

Col. Diomarie Albarico, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said Nango, the 10th most wanted in San Miguel town, was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Lazaro Street, Barangay Dalandanan, Valenzuela City.

Nango, the alleged leader of the Landiao crime group, has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by the court of San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur.

Albarico said the Landiao crime group was involved in gun-for-hire, gunrunning, robbery, and holdup activities.

Meanwhile, Capa, the second most wanted person of Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur, was arrested Tuesday at Purok 3-A, Barangay Bulawan, Lapuyan.

Capa has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of homicide with PHP120,000 recommended bail issued on January 6, 2020, by the court of San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur.

Moreover, Damulan, the most wanted person in Vincenzo Sagun, Zamboanga del Sur, was arrested for the crime of murder around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Cogon of the municipality.

Albarico said the court of San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur, in its warrant of arrest dated August 13, 2021, recommended no bail for Damulan’s temporary liberty while his case is being heard.

On the other hand, he said Paglinawan, the third most wanted person of Aurora, Zamboanga Del Sur, was arrested around 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in Purok 4, Barangay Poblacion, Maigo, Lanao del Norte.

Paglinawan has an existing arrest warrant for the crime of homicide with PHP40,000 recommended bail dated November 12, 2021.

Bragat, the 5th most wanted person in Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur, was arrested around 1:54 p.m. Tuesday in Purok Lemonsito, Barangay Kinakap.

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued on June 20, 2017, by the court of San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur.

Albarico said suspect Candao was arrested for murder with no recommended bail around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Purok 1, Barangay Poblacion, Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur.

Candao is the 5th most wanted person in the town of Midsalip.

Macabandas, the 6th most wanted person in Midsalip, was nabbed around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in Purok Palayan, Barangay Timbaboy.

He has a standing warrant for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued on December 9, 2021, by the court of Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

Aladja, for his part, was apprehended around 9 p.m. Tuesday in Purok Boga, Barangay Baganian, Tabina, Zamboanga del Sur for the crime of murder with no recommended bail, according to Albarico.

He said Aladja is the 9th most wanted person of Tabina with a pending warrant of arrest issued on July 7, 1997, by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Dimataling, Tabina, Pitogo, and Dimataling, Zamboanga del Sur.

The SEMPO is a widened anti-criminality and law enforcement activity of the police through the conduct of visibility patrols based on the prevailing crime patterns and trend, focused law enforcement operations against identified crime.

Source: Philippines News Agency