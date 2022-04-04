﻿Police ops net 118 drug suspects, P1.4-M shabu in C. Luzon

A total of 118 drug suspects were arrested and some PHP1.4 million worth of illegal drugs were seized during week-long anti-crime operations in Central Luzon.

In a statement on Monday, Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, director of the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3), said the operations from March 28 to April 4 were part of their continuing efforts to maintain peace and order in the region.

Baccay said police operatives seized some 289 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, which weighed 207.8 grams and with an estimated value of PHP1.4 million, as well as 17 sachets of marijuana worth PHP240,000.

He also said operatives arrested 138 individuals who have standing warrants of arrest for other charges such as illegal gambling.

Source: Philippines News Agency