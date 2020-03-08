Police officer nabbed betting in Pangasinan ‘tupada’

Operatives of the Philippine National Police Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) arrested a police officer caught betting in a ‘tupada’ (illegal cockfighting) in Pangasinan on Saturday.

In a report to PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP-IMEG chief, Col. Ronald Lee identified the police officer as S/Sgt. Sherwin Salazar, assigned with the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO).

“We’re intensifying our monitoring of policemen involved in all forms of illegal activities and assure the public that we will apprehend them as soon as we build enough evidence against them,” Lee said in a statement on Sunday.

Lee said Gamboa has a ‘strict’ zero tolerance against police officers who continue to tarnish the good reputation and image of the PNP.

Aside from Salazar, two civilians identified as Fiddie Rosario and Florendo Mando, were also arrested during the joint operation.

Lee said undercover IMEG officers placed the area under surveillance and confirmed the existence of the 'tupada’ activities on Saturday.

The law allows ‘licensed’ cockfighting during Sundays, legal holidays and local fiestas only for not more than three days.

Salazar, who is now detained at Tayug municipal police station, will be facing administrative charges for grave misconduct.

Lee said they are still investigating the other policemen involved in the illegal gambling operation in Tayug, Pangasinan.

Gamboa earlier said one-strike policy would be applied to all police unit commanders who will fail to halt illegal activities such as gambling

Source: Philippines News Agency