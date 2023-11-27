Police Officer Mark Russel Salera Wins Chess Tournament in Pasig City

Pasig City, Philippines – Police officer Mark Russel Salera emerged as the champion in the 1st Starshots Coffee Standard Tournament 1799 and below, held at the Ayala Malls Activity Center in Pasig City. The event took place over the weekend and showcased some of the best chess talents in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Salera, recognized as one of the top chess players in the Philippine National Police, was tied for first to fourth place with Kyle Ochoa, Francis Talaboc, and Christian Mendoza, each scoring 5.5 points in the 60 minutes time control event organized by national arbiter Amelito Reyes. Salera clinched the championship title on account of having the highest tie-break points, with Ochoa finishing second, followed by Talaboc and Mendoza in third and fourth places, respectively. Mar Aviel Carredo finished fifth, while Richard Haiden Alarma, Jay Fortunado, and Rafiel Irvin Lacorte also put up strong performances. Throughout the tournament, Salera demonstrated his skill by defeating several competitors, including Jay-ar Bautista, Macwaine Molina, Carredo, Kirk Anthony Vidad, and Ervil Villa, and drawing with Remark Bartolome in the fifth round. Salera's victory adds to his accolades as a member of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-Cavite Spartans.