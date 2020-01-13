Police officer, informant killed in Sulu anti-drug op

A police officer and an informant were killed in a shootout during an anti-drug operation in the province of Sulu, an official disclosed.

Quoting a police report, Maj. Arvin John Encinas, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) information officer, said the shootout took place around 10 a.m. Sunday in Sitio Baunon, Barangay Tagbak, Indanan, Sulu.

Encinas said the slain police officer was identified as Lt. Sali Salim, 45, of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), while the informant was only known as a certain Jipon.

Wounded was Pat. Alkajar Mandangan, also a PDEU member.

Encinas said the suspects were identified as Aldakar Jalain, Utong Jinul, Alvin Kiyara and the other two were a certain Dok and a certain Tam.

He said investigation showed the shootout ensued as the suspects opened fire at the policemen who were conducting anti-drug operation.

He said the suspects managed to escape although the other members of the PDEU have returned fire and fought against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency