Police: No foul play in Zulueta death

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday there was no foul play in the death of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta. Tagged as among the brains behind the Oct. 3, 2022 slay of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa, the 42-year-old Zulueta succumbed to heart failure at Bataan Peninsula Medical Center in Dinalupihan town on Friday night, according to official reports. In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP information chief and spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Zulueta was with his common-law wife the day before he died. His brother took him to the hospital when he complained of chest pains. 'He died shortly after he was brought to the hospital and the cause of his death, based on his death certificate, is cerebrovascular disease intracranial hemorrhage,' Fajardo said. Fajardo assured that the PNP will respect the request for privacy of Zulueta's family. The family is also 'more than willing' to give information on the whereabouts of Zulueta m onths before his death. 'So, nangako silang makikipagtulungan but hayaan muna natin silang magluksa for now (they promised to cooperate, but let's give them time to mourn, for now),' she said. Fajardo added that it will be up to the Zulueta family if they would permit an independent autopsy amid an earlier suggestion by the Mabasa family. Zulueta had a standing arrest warrant, along with former BuCor director Gerald Bantag, for murder charges issued by the Muntinlupa and Las Piñas regional trial courts for the killing of Mabasa and death of New Bilibid Prison inmate Cristito Villamor Palaña (alias Jun Villamor). Villamor died Oct. 18, 2022 inside the Muntinlupa City penal colony hours after self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial surrendered and identified the former as the middleman in the assassination. Source: Philippines News Agency