Police net 4 suspects, seize P3.7-M shabu in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: Four suspects were arrested and over PHP3.7 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in anti-drug operations in Bicol Region, the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) said Wednesday.

In an interview, PRO-5 spokesperson Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib said the operation on Dec.12 to 13 by police operatives, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol, in Barangay Poblacion in Capalonga town, Camarines Norte province, resulted in the arrest of Noel Mago Jr. and recovery of 15 grams of suspected shabu valued at about PHP102,000.

Calubaquib said authorities also launched Tuesday high-impact operations that led to the arrest of three high-value individuals – Benjamin Fernandez, 35, of Iriga City; and Melrose Del Rosario, 35 and Lolito Del Rosario, 40, both of Zone 5 Balatas, Naga City.

“(They) were cornered after selling more or less 50 grams of shabu to police undercover agents at Diversion Road, Concepcion Pequena, Naga City. A total of 530 grams of illegal drugs with PHP3.6 million standard drug price were seized from the suspects,” she added

Source: Philippines News Agency