Police nabs 2, seizes P827 K ‘shabu’ in Zamboanga

Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) personnel have arrested a "high value target" and a target listed personality and seized illegal drugs with a street value of PHP827,200 in separate anti drug operations in the Zamboanga region, officials said Thursday.

Authorities identified the "high value target" as Hadja Almalyn Amihaji, 47, and the target listed drug personality as Judy Suson, 39.

Zamboanga City police information officer, Capt. Edwin Duco, said Amihaji was arrested in a buy bust operation in Acacia Drive, Barangay Calarian here at about 5:52 p.m. on Wednesday.

Duco said recovered from the possession of Amihaji were some PHP800,000 worth of suspected shabu packed in five heat sealed plastic sachets and two plastic packs, as well as PHP200 in marked money.

He said the buy bust operation was launched by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of Police Station 6 following surveillance on the illegal drug trade of the suspect.

Meanwhile, PDEA 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) Director Emerson Margate said Suson was arrested in a buy bust operation in Purok Pagaypay A, Barangay Kawit, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Margate said the joint PDEA and police team seized from Suson a total of 12 small heat sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu with a street value of PHP27,200, PHP500 in marked money, a motorcycle, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were detained while cases for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects.

Source : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY