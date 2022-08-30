Police major nabbed while gambling in Pasay casino

Members of the anti-scalawag unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have arrested an active police officer while gambling inside a casino in Pasay City.

In a statement Sunday, Brig. Gen. Warren De Leon, chief of the PNP-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG), identified the cop as Maj. Rolando Isidoro, 51, is presently assigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Section of PNP Police Security Protection Group (PSPG).

The IMEG National Capital Region Field Unit operatives arrested Isidoro in a law enforcement operation at 6:20 p.m. on Saturday following a report from a concerned citizen that the police commissioned officer was frequently seen playing slot machines inside the casino.

The arrest was done in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) and the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) of the National Capital Regional Office, PNP-PSPG, and the Security Management Office of Resorts World Casino.

Isidoro will be facing charges for violation of Article 231 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to memorandum circular No. 6, series of 2016, and Republic Act 6713 aside from administrative charges.

“PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. recently prohibited police officers from getting involved in all forms of illegal activities. This doesn’t give good impression in their conduct as law enforcers. The bottom line is, we discourage our personnel from engaging in gambling activities since it is detrimental to their professional and personal values,” De Leon said.

Isidoro was brought to IMEG headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City for proper documentation and disposition prior to inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice in Manila.

“We assure the public that we will continue our aggressive campaign to rid our ranks of this kind of police destroying our organization,” De Leon said

Source: Philippines News Agency