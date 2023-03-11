Police, LTO team up to prevent road accidents

The Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) are doubling their efforts to decrease, if not eradicate, road accidents. Philippine National Police data from January to February this year showed 46 road crash accidents or a 60-percent rise as compared to 18 during the same period last year. Col. Julius Suriben, INPPO director, said most of the accidents were caused by 'human error'. 'What we need to do is to strengthen the ethics and education of drivers, especially our motorcycle riders who are mostly involved in road accidents along the national highway,' Suriben said in an interview Saturday. He said the PNP and the LTO will conduct more seminars to educate drivers and riders. 'It all boils down to discipline and attitude,' he said. In coordination with the Provincial Engineering Office and the Department of Public Works and National Highways, rumble strips in accident-prone areas have been installed, along with more lighting systems and improvement of roads. An ordinance on visibility enhancement for the safety of travelers is also proposed for approval by the Ilocos Norte Sangguniang Panlalawigan. It will require motorcycle riders, tricycles, and kurong-kurong (sidecar for delivery) to enhance their visibility at night. 'Around 80 percent of road accidents happen at night time. By enhancing the visibility of riders, we hope to minimize road accidents,' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency