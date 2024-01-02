Police hunt 3 ‘persons of interest’ in P41.7-M Ozamiz mall robbery

OZAMIZ CITY: Misamis Occidental - Police are hunting down three persons of interest suspected of robbing a shopping mall in this city and carting away about PHP41.7 million worth of jewelry items and cash before dawn on New Year's Day. In a statement on Tuesday, Maj. Dennis Tano, city police chief, said the robbery may have been planned over the past few months. An initial report showed that the robbers gained entry into the Gaisano Mall's premises past 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 by digging a hole underneath the establishment's sewer network using heavy equipment. As soon as they entered the premises, they took away jewelry items from two shops and destroyed a nearby automated teller machine. The robbery was discovered by Randy Molina Villadores, who is in charge of the mall's food court area, as he entered the establishment at about 11:35 a.m. for its opening. Police were also investigating some employees and reviewed security cameras where images of the three culprits were seen. Source: Philippines News Agency