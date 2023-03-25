Pole vaulter Uy wins in comeback tourney

Pole vaulter Natalie Uy returned to competition after four months and easily won at the ICTSI - Philippine Athletics Championships at the City of Ilagan Sports Complex here on Saturday. The 28-year-old snagged the gold with a 3.85-meter effort to beat fellow Filipino-American Alyana Nicolas (3.70m) and Ateneo de Manila University's Jiamari Yzabelle Kawachi (3.30). Still cautious after recovering from a posterior cruciate ligament injury on her left knee sustained in December, Uy's performance was way below her personal best of 4.30m, achieved at the 2018 Castellon Spanish Club Championships in Spain. "It was of tough conditions, being so hot and so early. I'm coming off injuries, so just skidding in the mental game. It was the most mentally tough that's been in awhile. I am proud of fighting through but it's really difficult," Uy said in an interview when asked to assess her overall performance. Uy competed in her first Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in the Philippines in December 2019, capturing the gold medal with a SEAG record of 4.25m, but missed 2021 Vietnam (held in 2022) because of 'unfortunate circumstances,' which she did not divulge. She assured in previous interviews that she is raring to better her mark at the Cambodia SEAG in May on her way to try to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Uy, whose father is Cebuano, grew up in Ohio. Nicolas, also 28, was born in Quezon City and grew up in Pagsanjan, Laguna, before the family relocated to California. The women's Open 100m gold medal went to yet another Filipino-American in Kristina Marie Knott, who clocked 11.87 seconds. Malaysian Zaidatul Husniash Zulkifli was second (12.02) followed by Lianne Diana Pama of the University of Santo Tomas (UST; 12.08). Knott ran a personal-best and a Philippine record of 11.27 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa in August 2020. Meanwhile, Jocelle Lesti heaved 23.68m for the javelin throw gold, relegating another local pride, Jhennah Mae Guillermo (22.75m), to second place. The crowd also cheered for their other province mate, national team mainstay Jaida Gagnao, who ruled the 5000m steeplechase in 17 minutes and 28.06 seconds, beating Cebu's Art Joy Torregosa (18:34.10) for silver and Bohol's April Joy Alampayan (18:35.47). The men's gold went to Philippine Air Force's Sonny Wagdos (14:56.98), while Richard Salaño took the silver (14:57.11) and Prince Joey Lee settled for bronze (15:18.07). In women's hammer throw, Aira Teodosio posted 45.45m for the gold to defeat Kenneth Grace Ferrera (35.01m) and UST's Jamela de Asis (34.74m). She also ruled the discus throw on March 22. Lyceum-Cavite's Nicko Atas heaved 11.97m in men's shot put for the gold, while Zoilo Reyes Jr. (11.81m) and Justine Kurt Galvez (11.76) were silver and bronze medalists, respectively. Marjun Sulleza (University of the Philippines), the 400m champion, also won in the 4x100m relay with Gene Allan Dairon Ordinario, Clint Nino Neri and John Carlo Yuzon. Other winners in the Open category of the tournament organized by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association were Malaysian Yap Sean Yee (women's high jump), Arniel Ferrera of the Philippine Air Force (men's hammer throw), Jie Anne Calis of UST (women's 800m), and Malaysian Wan Muhammed Fazri Wan Zahari (men's 800m).

Source: Philippines News Agency